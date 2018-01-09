Conte has no regrets about questioning Mourinho’s senility

Antonio Conte says he has no regrets about questioning Jose Mourinho’s senility.
The feud between the pair has grown increasingly hostile in recent weeks, with the Chelsea and Manchester United bosses trading a series of insults.
Mourinho hinted earlier in January that Conte was a ‘clown’ for his over zealous goal celebrations, a comment that clearly annoyed the Italian.
He hit back at his United counterpart, questioning whether he had ‘demenza senile’ about his own touchline antics in the past.
Mourinho followed up with a reference to Conte’s suspension for failing to report alleged match-fixing involving his former club Siena, remarks that sparked the Chelsea manager to describe his adversary as a ‘little man’.
Ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, Conte was asked if he had any regrets over his comments.
“I have this look of a person that regrets?” said Conte. “I don’t think so. We have both said things and we will see what happens in the future.
“He used serious words, said serious words. I won’t forget this. This is not a problem from the club, it is a problem with me and him. I stop.”
Mourinho’s next opportunity to add further fuel to the fire will come in the pre-match press conference for United’s upcoming home game against Stoke City.