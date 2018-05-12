Conte: Chelsea have improved under me

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that the club has improved under his leadership.
Conte was appointed as manager of the Blues in 2016 and led the team to the Premier League title during his first season in charge of the club.
However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have looked to be a shadow of the team that they were last season this term. The club has struggled with consistency and face a battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.
With just one game remaining this season, Conte’s club are in fifth place on the League standings and two points behind fourth placed Liverpool.
The Blues will have to ensure that they win their game against Newcastle on Sunday. At the same time, they will have to hope that results go their way and that Brighton and Hove Albion manage to beat Liverpool.
“We’ve worked for two years and we’ve worked very hard to try to build something, to create a base – I think we did this,” said Conte.
“Last season, after a 10th place we won [the title]. It was difficult, we worked very hard and we won, after a 10th place.
“Now you can finish fifth, you start with a bit of an advantage on when you finished tenth.”