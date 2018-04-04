Liverpool vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Manchester City on Wednesday aiming to give themselves a fighting chance of reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2008.
The Reds are the only team to beat City in the Premier League this season, a 4-3 victory during January, but both sides are likely to be less gung-ho this time around.
Liverpool qualified for the last eight courtesy of a 5-0 aggregate success over Porto, while City triumphed 5-2 overall against Basel.
City have won just one of their last eight meetings with Liverpool in all competitions – a 5-0 rout at the Etihad Stadium back in September.
Liverpool have been beaten just once in their last 10 matches, with City has lost twice in their last 14 outings.
The home side are priced at 15/8 to win the game, with City available at 13/10 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Tonight's team to face @ManCity…#LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/mJlp0yez4M
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2018
How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight! 🙌
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018