Confirmed lineups: West Ham vs Southampton

West Ham are taking on Southampton in a crucial Premier League clash at the London stadium on Saturday.
Both the sides are struggling for survival in the league, and therefore the fixture can be billed as a relegation six pointer.
David Moyes said ahead of the match that it is a massive game for the Hammers, and has urged the home fans to get behind the team.
They have lost their last three Premier League games, and find themselves just above the drop zone in the 17th place.
Southampton are also struggling badly in the league, and Mark Hughes has a huge task at hand in steering the side to Premier League safety.
The Saints are two points behind West Ham, but they are heading into the game on the back of a 2-0 win against Wigan Athletics in the FA Cup.
Arthur Masuaku has returned to the starting XI for the Hammers. Declan Rice, who impressed during the international break, starts in defence.
For the Saints, Charlie Austin returns to the side.
Confirmed West Ham lineups:
We make 2️⃣ changes as Arthur Masuaku returns to the starting XI.#WHUSOU #COYI pic.twitter.com/bL4tDcHi5w
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 31, 2018
Confirmed Southampton lineups:
Welcome back, @chazaustin10! 🙌#SaintsFC XI to face #WHUFC: McCarthy, Cédric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand (c), Højbjerg, Lemina, Redmond, Tadić, Gabbiadini, Austin. pic.twitter.com/G4DFwcCxzJ
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 31, 2018