Confirmed lineups: Motherwell vs Glasgow Rangers

Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers will travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday.
The Gers are heading into this match on the back of two frustrating defeats against Celtic and Kilmarnock before the international break.
Rangers lost 2-3 against Celtic, and 1-0 against Kilmarnock, both at Ibrox, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Motherwell.
The Gers are second in the Scottish Premiership, but Aberdeen could overtake them if they win their game in hand.
Rangers will be looking to end the campaign on a high note by winning their remaining two league games.
Motherwell earned a 0-0 draw against Celtic in their last match, and they will be looking to frustrate their opponents once again.
Confirmed Rangers line-up:
Foderingham, Tavernier, John, Dorrans, Windass, Morelos, Candeias, Alves, Murphy, Martin, Docherty.
Rangers Subs: Alnwick, Miller, Halliday, Hodson, Cummings, Goss, McCrorie.
Confirmed Motherwell line-up:
Carson, Tait, Cadden, McHugh, Main, Frear, Bowman, Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell.
Motherwell subs: Griffiths, Hendrie, Grimshaw, Bigirimana, Petravicius, Newell, MacLean.