Confirmed lineups: Celtic vs Ross County

League leaders Celtic will take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon at Parkhead.
The Bhoys are top of the league table with 68 points from 30 games, 10 points ahead of second placed Rangers, having played a game less.
With only three games left to play, Celtic could wrap the title race today if other results go in their favour. In any case, they are almost certain to win the Scottish Premiership title for the second successive season under Brendan Rodgers.
Unlike last season, where the Bhoys enjoyed a domestic unbeaten run, this season Celtic haven’t been at their very best.
They are unbeaten in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership, but only managed a 0-0 draw against Motherwell in their last game before the international break.
Ross County find themselves at the bottom of the league and are winless in their last four games.
Rodgers has named a strong squad, with James Forrest, Scott Sinclair and Dembele starting upfront, while Patrick Roberts, Leigh Griffiths, and Charly Musonda are on the bench.
Confirmed Celtic lineup:
📋 #CelticFC starting XI for #CELROS. Come on the Hoops! pic.twitter.com/KgCRcndmpm
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 31, 2018
Confirmed Ross County lineup:
Ross County XI | Mccarey, Souttar, Fraser, Naismith, Davies, Fontaine, O’Brien, Curran, Routis, Schalk, Mckay #staggies
— Ross County FC (@RCFCStaggies) March 31, 2018