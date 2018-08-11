Confirmed line-ups: Wolves vs Everton

Wolves welcome Everton in the brand new 2018-19 Premier League season at the Molineux on Saturday afternoon.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side won the 2017-18 Championship last season and got an automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Wolves have been very active in the summer transfer window, with Nuno making some quality additions to the squad.
Om the other hand, Everton are heading into the fresh direction under Marco Silva, who becomes the first manager to take charge of three different clubs in his first three Premier League seasons.
The Toffees have made some excellent signings this summer and expectations are very high from them.
The Merseyside club have a good opening day record, with the Toffees having not lost their opening Premier League fixture since 2011, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to QPR at Goodison Park.
Both the managers met four times as head coaches during their time in charge of Portuguese sides Rio Ave and Estoril respectively, with each game won by the away team.
Wolves confirmed line-up:
Here’s how Wolves line-up for this evening’s @premierleague fixture against @Everton. #WOLEVE
— Wolves (@Wolves) August 11, 2018
Everton confirmed line-up:
👕 | Team news is in for our opening-day clash with @Wolves! #EFCawayday
✅ @richarlison97 debut
🇫🇷 @LucasDigne among the subs pic.twitter.com/4oqSg1wdMz
— Everton (@Everton) August 11, 2018