Confirmed line-ups: Derby County vs Leeds United

Leeds United travel to Pride Park stadium to face Derby County in their second Championship game on Saturday.
The Whites made a good start to their 2018-19 campaign after the winning their opening match 3-1 against Stoke City at Elland Road.
Derby County boss Frank Lampard had a hectic close to the transfer window, and he will be looking to maintain the winning run after the Rams defeated Reading 2-1 last week.
The Rams have a good record against Leeds, having won nine of their last 12 home matches against them in all competitions.
In fact, since returning to the Championship, in 2010, Leeds have lost 10 matches against Derby, more than any other side.
Both Derby and Leeds have made some fine signings in the transfer window, and they will be looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.
Summer signing Patrick Bamford finds himself on the bench once again as Bielsa starts with Kemar Roofe.
Confirmed Lineup Derby:
📢 Here it is then! 📢
Your #DCFC to take on @LUFC at Pride Park Stadium this afternoon…#DCFCvLUFC
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 11, 2018
Confirmed Lineup Leeds: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe
📋 | #LUFC Starting XI presented by @Ladbrokes:
Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe pic.twitter.com/Ghv0Cc5QQb
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2018