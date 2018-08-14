Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Confirmed line-ups: AEK Athens vs Celtic

Confirmed line-ups: AEK Athens vs Celtic

14 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic face Greece club AEK Athens in a crucial Champions League third qualifying round second leg clash with the tie evenly poised.

The home side will start the match with a slight advantage having scored an away goal in the first leg as Celtic drew 1-1. It means Celtic will have to score in Greece to have any chance of progressing to the play-off round.

The Bhoys are without defender Kristoffer Ajer who is suspended for this game. Brendan Rodgers is also without star defender Dedryck Boyata who did not travel with the squad.

Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan will miss out this game as well.

The Belgium international claimed that he didn’t travel due to lack of fitness. He was recently the subject of an unsuccessful bid by Premier League outfit Fulham and has not yet featured for Celtic this season.

The Bhoys have made a stuttering start to their 2018-19 campaign and are heading into this game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat against Hearts in the Scottish Premier League clash last weekend.

Confirmed Celtic starting line up: 

Confirmed AEK Athens starting line up: 

 

Leigh Griffiths leads the line with Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and James Forrest in behind him. Jozo Simunovic is fit enough to play and will partner Jack Hendry at the back.

