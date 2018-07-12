Con Ouzounidis signs new deal with Everton

Everton have agreed on a new deal with their highly talented central defender Con Ouzounidis.
The 18-year-old has signed a new one year deal with the Toffees after impressing for the U23 side.
Ouzounidis started last season with the U18s but his performances earned him a call-up to the U23 squad.
He made his debut against Derby County in February and since then he has been a key member of David Unsworth’s side.
The Australian believes that Everton is the right place for him to continue his progress.
The physically imposing centre-back has added presence to the Everton U23 side in defence as well as attack.
He has been quite effective in the opposition area and he managed to score twice in his six Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-23s last season.
The 18-year-old is currently in La Manga, Spain with the U23s on a training camp. He will be hoping to continue his development next season and force his way into Marco Silva’s first team plans in near future.
