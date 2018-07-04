Blog Competitions English Premier League Colombia vs England: Twitter reacts to Jordan Pickford’s performance

England booked their place in the Quarter finals of the World Cup after a sensational penalty shootout win over Colombia last night.

The Three Lions took the lead around the 57th-minute mark but Colombia managed to get back into the game thanks to a superb goal from defender Yerry Mina.

Both teams tried to break the deadlock in extra time, but the defences stood firm. Eventually, the game was decided on penalties and Jordan Pickford produced a memorable display for England.

The Everton star was criticised for his showing against Belgium earlier in the competition and he has surely silenced his critics with an imperious display last night.

Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois mocked the England international for the goal he conceded against Belgium in the group stages of the World Cup.

Not only did he save a crucial penalty in the shootout, he managed to keep the scores level during normal time with a fine save off Mateus Uribe.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pickford’s performance last night.

 

 

