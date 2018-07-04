Colombia vs England: Fans react to Harry Kane’s performance

Tottenham striker Harry Kane produced another inspiring display as England booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals last night.
The England captain scored a vital goal from the spot against Colombia and then added a second during the penalty shootout.
Harry Kane’s composure during both penalties showcased his mental strength along with the obvious quality and technique.
The Tottenham forward has now scored six goals in his first three World Cup appearances for England – only three players have scored more in their first three matches; Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (nine), Germany’s Gerd Muller (seven) and Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile (seven).
England took the lead around the hour mark but Colombia managed to get back into the game thanks to a late goal from Yerry Mina. The towering centre-back scored from a corner, two minutes from time.
Jordan Pickford also produced some stunning saves to earn England’s place in the next round of the competition.
Here is how the England fans reacted to Harry Kane’s performance last night.
Always liked Kane he’s the most Shearer style player to play for England in recent times.
— Alan B (@bincky29) July 4, 2018
Bring it home Harry 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZbZ2ICyqiM
— James Campion (@JamesCampion10) July 3, 2018
Legend Harry it’s coming home. pic.twitter.com/MumeHRlP6Z
— مُحمّد أبو كين.🏴 (@DesLegend) July 3, 2018
Absolutely brilliant, total legend, our hero our captain…… take a bow Mr Kane 👏👏👏
— Amanda (@SpurOnTheGulls) July 3, 2018
After a rest he’ll be back, he’s a machine…… gotta love our Mr Kane
— Amanda (@SpurOnTheGulls) July 3, 2018
Yes legend pic.twitter.com/G707xRO2g4
— ChristianTHFC (@Christianhook_) July 3, 2018
Amazing #Hkane I’m addicted 🤩🤩🤩⚽⚽💋💋
— Mannu Akkatharayil 🏴🏆 (@bluemoogy) July 3, 2018
I LOVE YOU HARRY
— Lennon 🏴 (@THFCLennon) July 3, 2018
WELL DONE HERO KANE
— Enjoy your life (@english4alu) July 3, 2018