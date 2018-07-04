Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Colombia vs England: Fans react to Harry Kane’s performance

Colombia vs England: Fans react to Harry Kane’s performance

4 July, 2018 Colombia, England, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, World Cup


Tottenham striker Harry Kane produced another inspiring display as England booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals last night.

The England captain scored a vital goal from the spot against Colombia and then added a second during the penalty shootout.

Harry Kane’s composure during both penalties showcased his mental strength along with the obvious quality and technique.

The Tottenham forward has now scored six goals in his first three World Cup appearances for England – only three players have scored more in their first three matches; Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (nine), Germany’s Gerd Muller (seven) and Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile (seven).

England took the lead around the hour mark but Colombia managed to get back into the game thanks to a late goal from Yerry Mina. The towering centre-back scored from a corner, two minutes from time.

Jordan Pickford also produced some stunning saves to earn England’s place in the next round of the competition.

Here is how the England fans reacted to Harry Kane’s performance last night.

 

