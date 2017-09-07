Clive Allen raves about Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Fernando Llorente

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and club legend, Clive Allen, has labelled Fernando Llorente’s deadline-day move to north London as “fantastic acquisition” for the club.
The Spanish striker joined Spurs on the deadline day from Swansea City for a fee in the region of £12 million, as reported by Sky Sports.
Llorente enjoyed a superb 2016/17 Premier League season for the Welsh club, scoring 15 goals. However, he is likely to play a back up role for England international Harry Kane, who scored 29 goals in the Premier League last season.
In fact, Kane has kept the Golden Boot in England over the past two seasons.
Tottenham will be involved in four competitions this season, and therefore Maurico Pochettino at some stage will require his back up players to step up.
The 32-year-old striker has wealth of experience under his belt, having played for Juventus, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao before, and is expected to do a better job than Vincent Janssen.
Former Spurs striker Allen has told the club’s official website that Lorente is a “perfect fit” for the club.
“I believe Fernando Llorente is a fantastic acquisition for the Club, an experienced player who has been there and done it and I think he’s the perfect fit, I really do.
“It will be competition for Harry, who in turn has the character to want to keep on learning, and will continue to do so throughout his career. You only have to look at Llorente and what he’s done..at every level he’s been a winner.
“I’m sure he’ll play a big part and at this stage of his career, with the experience he’s had, he will be invaluable.”
Tottenham Hotspur will face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.