Claude Puel wants to bring Hatem Ben Arfa to Leicester

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is interested in bringing Hatem Ben Arfa back to the Premier League.
According to Daily Mirror, Puel wants to strengthen his side during the January transfer window and a move for Ben Arfa could be on the cards.
The former Newcastle star has been frozen out of the first team at PSG and he would certainly welcome the chance to leave. Ben Arfa tried to leave PSG in the summer as well and therefore convincing him should not be a problem for Leicester.
Furthermore, Puel has worked with the French winger at Nice and he managed to get the best out of Ben Arfa.
There is no doubt that Ben Arfa is a top class player on his day and he would be lethal alongside Vardy/Mahrez. It will be interesting to see whether the Foxes submit a concrete offer for him now.
Leicester will need to improve their defence as well if they want to finish in the top half and the fans will be expecting some signings in January.
Ben Arfa would be a step in the right direction for the Foxes. The Frenchman has the ability to win games on his own and more importantly, he is capable of making an instant impact.