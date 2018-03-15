Claude Puel set to be handed massive transfer warchest by Leicester

Leicester City are ready to arm Claude Puel with a massive transfer warchest this summer.
Puel’s squad needs a lot of rebuilding and the Leicester City boss will be looking to make the most of his resources.
Earlier in the week, Leicester announced pre-tax profits of over £90million for the last financial year and the owners are ready to pump the money into the squad.
The Foxes could lose several first-team players this summer and it seems like a major overhaul is being planned at the King Power Stadium.
The likes of Robert Huth, Ben Hamer, Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Andy King could all leave the club at the end of this season. Huth and Hamer are out of contract and the rest are unwanted and out on loan.
Furthermore, star players like Riyad Mahrez could ask to leave the club again.
A considerable transfer kitty could help Leicester land their prime targets without having to worry about their rivals.
For example, the Foxes are looking at Burnley’s Gudmundsson along with Newcastle. The Magpies won’t be able to outmuscle Leicester financially and therefore the Foxes will have an edge.