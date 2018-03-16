CIES Football Observatory values Davinson Sanchez at £74 million

Tottenham signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last summer and the Colombian has proven to be a success so far.
The 21-year-old has filled in for the injured Toby Alderweireld for most of this season and he has shown that he is good enough to hold on to a regular starting berth.
Spurs paid around £40 million for the highly talented centre-back in the summer and the deal is proving to be a massive bargain. Sanchez’s value has skyrocketed after a series of assured displays at the back this season.
The Colombian defender is worth around £74 million now according to CIES Football Observatory. The Football Observatory creates a value for each player based on performance data and reputation.
As per their report, the signing of Sanchez is looking like a masterstroke. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Alderweireld. The Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club.
Sanchez is only going to get better with age and there is no doubt that Spurs have got themselves a potential superstar on a huge bargain.