Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours CIES Football Observatory values Davinson Sanchez at £74 million

CIES Football Observatory values Davinson Sanchez at £74 million

16 March, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last summer and the Colombian has proven to be a success so far.

The 21-year-old has filled in for the injured Toby Alderweireld for most of this season and he has shown that he is good enough to hold on to a regular starting berth.

Spurs paid around £40 million for the highly talented centre-back in the summer and the deal is proving to be a massive bargain. Sanchez’s value has skyrocketed after a series of assured displays at the back this season.

The Colombian defender is worth around £74 million now according to CIES Football Observatory. The Football Observatory creates a value for each player based on performance data and reputation.

As per their report, the signing of Sanchez is looking like a masterstroke. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Alderweireld. The Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club.

Sanchez is only going to get better with age and there is no doubt that Spurs have got themselves a potential superstar on a huge bargain.

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United on loan
David Hay says Celtic should make Odsonne Edouard deal permanent

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com