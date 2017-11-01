Christiansen vows to turn things around as Leeds slump continues

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen is determined to turn the club’s fortunes around after a 2-1 defeat against Derby County left them nine points off the top spot in the Championship.
Christiansen has the backing of owner Andrea Radrizzani despite being seventh on the table as a result of six defeats in eight games. Leeds will travel to Brentford on Saturday for their next league outing, which Christiansen describes as a game where the Whites “have to take the three points.”
The 44-year-old took to Twitter to send out a message to the Leeds fans following the 2-1 loss as Elland Road. “I hear all your disappointment for the negative results but I feel proud to be @LUFC. We played well and deserved much more,” he tweeted.
“You can all watch the footage and make your judgement. It’s time to support even more. We are building a solid project. I believe in my team.”
Christiansen admitted in the post-match press conference that his players tried to give their best but need to perform “a little bit better” to mount a serious challenge in the Championship this season.
“I believe there’s not a big difference between the bad moments and the good moments,” he said. “We saw it. We controlled the game, we had opportunities to score and also opportunities not to lose.
“I cannot say anything for the players. They tried to do their best. We have to perform a little bit better, going a little bit stronger, but I cannot complain about the behaviour of the team.
“It will come. On Saturday we have to take the three points.”
Wolverhampton Wanderers are at the top of the Championship table following their impressive 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday.