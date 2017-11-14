Christiansen hoping to turn around Leeds United’s form with double training sessions

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen is determined to get his side back on track with a win when the Whites face Middlesbrough this weekend.
Leeds have lost six of their last seven league games and Christiansen is under a lot of pressure despite having the backing of the owners.
The 44-year-old knows that results will have to change quickly in order for him to hold on to his job.
Middlesbrough have impressed in their last few matches and it will be interesting to see how Leeds cope with Garry Monk’s tactics this week.
According to reports, Christiansen has used the international break to prepare for the upcoming fixtures. Leeds players were made to train double sessions instead of being rested.
Usually, players are given a few days off during the international break but Christiansen wants his players to keep working hard. Although that approach is commendable, it could easily backfire for Leeds.
The Whites will be jaded after the extra training sessions and fatigue could be a problem for them. Meanwhile, Monk decided to rest his players for a few days and therefore they will be a lot fresher for this weekend’s game.
Time will tell whether Christiansen’s approach was the right one, but there is no doubt that the 44-year-old has very little margin for error right now.