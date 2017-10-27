Christiansen fears for Leeds promotion as he prepares for Sheffield United clash

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen is aware of the importance of tonight’s Championship clash against Sheffield United.
The Danish manager believes that any slip at Elland Road would be severely detrimental to Leeds’ promotion ambitions.
“We all have to face how important [this game] is,” Christiansen said.
“This game is not only three points. It’s (against) a direct rival and it’s important if we want to stay up there that we take the three points.
“We have a direct opponent who are in the top six. If we lose we will be seven points away from Sheffield United. At this point of the league, that’s too many points.”
Leeds are fourth on the Championship table, four points behind Sheffield United. The Blades have so far mounted an audacious challenge for the top spot in the Championship, less than six months after winning the League One title. A victory against Leeds would take them to the very top of the table.
When asked about United’s Premier League ambitions Blades striker Billy Sharp said: “It would be amazing but it’s far too early to even think about that. We’re doing really well at the moment and we’re striving to get as high as we can.
“But we’ve got two tough away games coming up, obviously with the first one against Leeds.”