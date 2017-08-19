Christiansen confirms Leeds United planning for life without Wood

Leeds United Thomas Christiansen admitted he is preparing for life without Chris Wood after his team’s impressive 2-0 victory at Sunderland on Saturday.
Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas were on target for Leeds as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season.
Wood missed the game after confirming on social media he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play as speculation over a move to Premier League side Burnley continues.
Despite his absence Leeds produced an impressive performance at the Stadium of Light to leave Christiansen in a buoyant mood after the game.
“I’m very pleased, we’ve had a difficult couple of days, but responded perfectly,” he said.
“The most important thing is the three points, but we are also very happy with our third successive clean sheet.”
“The team put in a very good performance, today was a tough test against a strong opponent.”
“This was our chance to prove that we can challenge at the top end of the division this season.”
“We can expect a lot from Saiz, he still needs time, but we are pleased with his performances.”
“We are planning without Chris Wood now and expecting a busy end to the transfer window.”