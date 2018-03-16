Christian Eriksen says Tottenham were over-confident against Juventus

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that over-confidence has cost his side a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this season.
Spurs crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat at Wembley to Juventus.
The Londoners managed to secure a very impressive away result in the first leg but they failed to cope with Juventus at home.
Pochettino’s men took the lead through Heung-Min Son in the second leg at home but the likes of Higuain and Dybala scored to seal Juventus’ place in the last eight.
Eriksen believes that Spurs were in the perfect position to go through to the quarter-finals but they were over-confident and Juventus used their experience to find a way past them.
Tottenham will be hoping to win a trophy this season and the FA Cup is the only realistic chance of lifting silverware. Eriksen believes that the Londoners are very close to winning trophies and the players are determined to succeed more than ever.
He said: “Juventus were waiting for it, I think. I think we were almost over-confident that it couldn’t go wrong. We were in a good position, almost a perfect position, to go through. We know they were more used to the bigger stages, they don’t need the ball as much.”
He added: “We are really close now. We’ve lost a final, a semi-final, we’ve been in important games, and haven’t got the results we wanted. It’s been a curve for the club. Every player who comes here now wants a trophy. It wasn’t like that when I came. Now, you come here to win something. Now, we’re playing to win something. That has changed a lot.”