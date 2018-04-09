Christian Eriksen reveals dressing room arguments regarding the goal against Stoke

Tottenham picked up a vital 2-1 win over Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Londoners are now well positioned to finish in the top four ahead of their London rivals Chelsea.
Spurs took the lead through Christian Eriksen against the Potters but the hosts managed to hit back. The Londoners went ahead once again in the 63rd minute. However, the scorer of the goal remains unclear. Although Christian Eriksen was awarded the goal, Harry Kane claims to have gotten the faintest touch on the Danish midfielder’s free-kick.
Eriksen has now revealed that there has been a lot of arguments regarding the issue in the Tottenham dressing room.
The Danish midfielder went on to reveal that it is Harry Kane’s goal if he touched the ball. Furthermore, he also revealed that the way Kane celebrated the goal shows that the England striker was sure he touched the ball.
He said: “There are a lot of arguments going on around here. I think Harry, if he touched it, he touched it and it’s his goal. How he celebrated, he had the feeling he touched the ball.”
Kane is currently on 24 goals this season. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah continues to lead the way with 29 Premier League goals.
It will be interesting to see whether the Spurs star manages to catch up and claim the golden boot for a third consecutive season.