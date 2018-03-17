Blog Competitions English Premier League Christian Eriksen reacts to Tottenham’s win on Twitter

17 March, 2018

Tottenham picked up a 3-0 win over Swansea in the Quarter-finals of the FA Cup earlier today.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to win a trophy this season and the FA Cup is their best chance of tasting success.

The Londoners put on an assured display against a struggling Swansea side to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Denmark international Christian Eriksen scored twice in either half and Erik Lamela added the other goal.

With Harry Kane out injured, most would have expected Tottenham to struggle a bit. However, the Londoners have shown that they are not a one-man team and they have enough quality to cope with the absence of a key man.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen sent out a message to the Tottenham fans on Twitter after putting on a match-winning display against the Swans. The Danish playmaker is already looking forward to the next round of the competition.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Eriksen’s message.

 

 

