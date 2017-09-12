Christian Eriksen insists Tottenham can overcome Wembley hoodoo

Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham can put their Wembley woes behind them and make progress in this season’s Champions League.
Spurs kick-off their campaign against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday having lost eight of their last 12 games at the national stadium.
They were beaten by Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at home in last season’s competition, but Eriksen insists the team can get it right this time around.
“We are in a different situation and we have matured as a team a bit,” he told the Evening Standard.
“We know what it was like last year, so we know what to change and keep the same.
“I don’t think football-wise or tactical-wise there will be many changes, I think it is about mentally being where we are now.
“Everyone is really motivated to show the world that we are a bit better than we were last season. We have to get the points and we have to do better than last season. We are not at the stage that we should win it yet.
“Of course, we have our hopes and dreams.”
Tottenham will also face Real Madrid and APOEL Nicosia in the group stage and are priced at 10/11 to exit the competition at the first hurdle.
A good start against Dortmund could be the key to Spurs’ hopes of progression and they can be backed at 13/10 to take all three points on Wednesday.
Harry Kane scored twice at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and is 9/2 to score two or more against the German side.