Chris Wood would be a brilliant signing for West Brom

West Brom have reportedly linked with a move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood this summer.
According to the Birmingham Mail, the Baggies are considering making a bid for their former player who left the club for just £1 million.
Leeds are intent on keeping the star player at Elland Road. The Whites have already rejected a £12 million offer from Burnley, who are aiming to replace Andre Gray following his move to Watford.
However, West Brom should throw their hat into the ring and submit a better offer to lure the New Zealand international away from the Yorkshire club.
Wood was the top scorer in the Championship last season with a career best 27 goals, and he is pivotal for Thomas Christiansen’s side if they are to challenge in the top six this season.
It is clear that West Brom will have to offer over £12 million, and would have to shatter their transfer record, set when they signed Nacer Chadli from Tottenham for £13 million last summer, per Sky Sports.
With Chadli’s future hanging in balance, West Brom should take a handsome offer from Swansea City (reportedly preparing a £20 million bid for Chadli) and re-invest in Wood.
Wood’s reputation had skyrocketed last season and he would be a terrific addition to the West Brom squad.