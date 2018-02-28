Chris Wilder comments on Tottenham’s interest in David Brooks

Last week The Sun claimed that Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur are in negotiation over a £10 million transfer of the highly rated attacker David Brooks.
The 20-year-old is one of the highly talented young footballers to have come out of the Blades academy. He is mainly an attacking midfielder but Spurs want to convert him to a striker to emulate Harry Kane.
However, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has poured cold water on the rumour saying he has had no contact from Spurs over Brooks.
Wilder has made it clear that there hasn’t been any contact from the north London club for the exciting young talent.
“The player has no problem,” Wilder said to Sheffield Star. “The player is as good as gold. We spoke to him before this about how his profile has changed. And we told him keep changing it, keep notching it up. We have to get him on the pitch first but he has that ability to excite.”
“Nobody has spoken to me about Brooksy from Spurs. We’ve got a good relationship with Spurs and if there was something going on, I’m sure they would have contacted me out of courtesy.”
Brooks has been in excellent form this season for Sheffield, although he is yet to become a permanent starter for the club.
He has shown flashes of brilliance already, and should he continue to develop at this rate, it won’t be long before he moves on to a big club.
Spurs are known to bring in young talents from lower leagues, and their interest in Brooks therefore doesn’t come as a surprise.