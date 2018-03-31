Chris Sutton wants Celtic to sign John McGinn

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton has said in his column for the Daily Record that Celtic should look to sign John McGinn in the summer.
The 23-year-old is a highly talented midfielder and Sutton argues that he is the most impressive midfielder in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic skipper Scott Brown.
Brendan Rodgers has praised McGinn before, and Sutton says it is time for the Bhoys to bring the midfielder to Parkhead next season.
Sutton says that McGinn’s performance for Scotland in the midweek against Hungary shows that he has the talent and potential to play at the top level.
The former Celtic player claims that McGinn comes closest to Brown in terms of attitude, power, application and ability.
Neil Lennon has demanded £5 million for his key player, and Sutton says that the Bhoys must pay that amount.
“Well as far as I’m concerned there’s been no contest between the Hibs man and the rest of the Premiership midfielders when it comes to who has been the most impressive behind the Celtic captain this season,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“That’s why I reckon this summer is the time for Rodgers to bring the three of them together. Celtic should be slamming those doors shut. Hibs want top dollar. So they should. Lennon has mentioned £5million. In this current climate that’s a snip.
“He knows the league, he knows the club, he knows what is required and Celtic can afford it. Their bank vault is full of Champions League cash.”
Celtic are most likely to win the Scottish Premiership title again, and their bank vault is full of Champions League cash, which means they will have money to spend in the summer.
Sutton is absolutely right that £5 million is a snip in the current climate. McGinn comes from a Celtic background and could be persuaded to join the Bhoys easily.