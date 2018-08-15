Chris Sutton urges Celtic to invest in their squad

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League after a 3-2 aggregate defeat against AEK Athens.
Rodgers’ men lost the second leg 2-1 last night after drawing 1-1 at home.
Popular pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes that the Scottish champions should now look to invest in the squad if they want to succeed.
He said to BT Sport: “They have spent £2m on disco lights at Celtic Park for Champions League nights! Invest in the playing squad!”
Last night, Brendan Rodgers hinted that the lack of signings has hurt the team and the fans are already calling for investment before the window closes.
It will be interesting to see whether Celtic decide to get their chequebook out in the next couple of weeks. The Scottish giants could certainly use more sharpness in attack and a reliable defender.
Boyata did not play against AEK Athens despite being fit and the Belgian might not want to play for the club anytime soon. Rodgers and the club hierarchy must make a move and sign a replacement now.
Celtic lost their last league game against Hearts as well and a new signing could lift the spirits around the club right now.