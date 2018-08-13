Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Chris Sutton slams Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata on Twitter

13 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Former Celtic striker and now a popular football pundit, Chris Sutton has heavily criticised Dedryck Boyata on social networking site Twitter.

The Scottish Sun reported this week that the former Manchester City defender refused to train with the Celtic squad ahead of their match against Hearts, and fresh reports from the same publication has emerged that he has not travelled with the rest of the squad to Greece for their Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens.

The Belgian international was heavily linked with a move away from Celtic this summer. Premier League newcomers Fulham made a £9 million bid for him, but Celtic rejected the offer.

The Bhoys are keen to hold on to their star defender with Brendan Rodgers admitting that the club are looking to offer him a long term deal.

However, the defender’s agent has made it clear that the centre-back will not sign a new contract with the Hoops, which means he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Sutton has taken to Twitter this morning and has heavily criticised him for his unprofessional approach, saying he is a “disgrace”.

The situation doesn’t look good for Boyata at all. He is a key player no doubt, but certainly he is not irreplaceable.

It seems that he is not interested in playing for Celtic anymore, and if that is the case, Celtic must sell him now and sign a proper replacement before it is too late.

