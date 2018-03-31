Chris Sutton reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton has praised David Moyes on social networking site Twitter after West Ham won against Southampton in the Premier League.
The Hammers returned to winning ways after beating the Saints 3-0 on Saturday at the London Stadium. They ended a run of three consecutive heavy defeats with that victory, and Sutton says that credit should go to Moyes.
.@btsportscore Huge win for West Ham credit David Moyes for setting his team up in difficult circumstances to play with that confidence… Marco got the better of Mark…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 31, 2018
It was West Ham’s first match at the London stadium since fans invaded the pitch during their 3-0 home defeat by Burnley.
On this occasion, the fans showed their full support to the team, and Moyes said after the match that it inspired his players to perform in such a way.
Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Hammers, and Marko Arnautovic added another in the 17th minute. The former Stoke City forward added his second in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-0 for the home side.
The victory not only took West Ham up the Premier League table, but also it lifted the gloom off the London stadium. West Ham face London rivals Chelsea in their next game.