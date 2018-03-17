Blog Columns Site News Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers result on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers suffered back to back defeats after the Gers lost 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers lost their previous match 3-2 against league leaders Celtic and many expected them to bounce back strongly against Kilmarnock.

However, Rangers failed to produce a strong performance despite enjoying a healthy 61% possession over the course of 90 minutes.

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the result.

Rangers were progressing smoothly under Graeme Murty and talks of a potential title challenge was being discussed, but following the two defeats such talks have dissipated.

Former Gers striker Kris Boyd scored against his old club to earn all three points for Kilmarnock.

It was his 15th goal of the season and it condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.

The Ibrox club are still in second position behind Celtic but Aberdeen are just two points behind them with a game in hand.

The defeat will further increase the gap at the top if Celtic wins tomorrow, and their ecstatic fans responded to Sutton’s tweet.

