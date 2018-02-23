Blog Columns Site News Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s Europa League defeat on Twitter

Celtic tumbled out of Europe after they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.

The Bhoys head into this match after winning 1-0 in the first leg at Parkhead. However, they were completely outplayed away from home, once again exposing their defensive vulnerability.

Former Celtic player turned football pundit, Chris Sutton, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

He said that “Celtic froze” under pressure, and criticised the players for lacking courage. He singled out De Vries for his poor performance.

Goals from Branislav Ivanovic and Daler Kuzyaev gave Zenit a 2-0 lead before the break. Aleksandr Kokorin added another in the 61st minute to end all hopes for Celtic.

The visitors created very little and failed to live upto the promise of their first-leg performance. Their defence was all over the place, while Dorus De Vries was equally culpable for failing to provide assurance at the back.

Celtic fans were furious with such a poor performance, with De Vries getting plenty of stick from the supporters.

