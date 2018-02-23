Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s Europa League defeat on Twitter

Celtic tumbled out of Europe after they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.
The Bhoys head into this match after winning 1-0 in the first leg at Parkhead. However, they were completely outplayed away from home, once again exposing their defensive vulnerability.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit, Chris Sutton, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
He said that “Celtic froze” under pressure, and criticised the players for lacking courage. He singled out De Vries for his poor performance.
.@btsportfootball Celtic froze in Saint Petersburg..out of Europe… 3-0 to Zenit.. Let’s get it right too many players lacked the courage tonight and the goalkeeper had a shocker again… De Vries doesn’t make saves⚽
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 22, 2018
Goals from Branislav Ivanovic and Daler Kuzyaev gave Zenit a 2-0 lead before the break. Aleksandr Kokorin added another in the 61st minute to end all hopes for Celtic.
The visitors created very little and failed to live upto the promise of their first-leg performance. Their defence was all over the place, while Dorus De Vries was equally culpable for failing to provide assurance at the back.
Celtic fans were furious with such a poor performance, with De Vries getting plenty of stick from the supporters.
De Vries is awful. Scott Bain worth a punt till Gordon returns?
— Maddal (@Maddal7) February 22, 2018
“Not Doris’ Day” was the only thing worth mentioning😀
— Thomas Scallan (@Tojo73) February 22, 2018
Never froze Chris just not good enough
— Cameron Scott (@cammyscott59) February 22, 2018
De Vries should hold his head in shame and how brendan thinks he’s a brilliant goalkeeper I’ll never know what a total embarrassment feel for the Celtic fans that travelled there to watch that shocking should of spent money FACT.😢
— Kelly McGeachy (@kellybaby3) February 22, 2018
Yes disappointed Chris as we all knew defence was Celtic s weakest link and after last week was expecting a better performance but needto pick ourselves up for Sunday
— Brennan Bhoy (@BrennanMatin) February 22, 2018
Nothing to do with courage, it’s a talent issue. Player for player not good enough to compete at this level. They’ve spent millions and still aren’t that good, we’ve spent nothing. So we have inferior players who make bad decisions
— Tom Kelly (@LordTomKelly) February 22, 2018
Couldn’t agree more. Said it weeks ago….De Vries doesn’t make saves. Any shot on target is a goal for the opposition.
— Paul Farrelly (@PF912912) February 22, 2018
Everyone blaming Doris, he was poor but so we’re the other 10 men on the park! Zenit were mediocre tonight and still managed to win by 3 goals, what does that say about our performance.
— Chris Moran (@ChrisMoran91) February 22, 2018
De vries was never good enough for us, bad for first 2 goals, Gordon would have saved both .
— Paul McIntyre (@PaulMcI11190640) February 22, 2018