Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s draw vs Motherwell on Twitter

18 March, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Scottish champions Celtic were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park on Sunday.

It was a gutsy performance from the home side who played the entire second half with 10 men after Cedric Kipre was sent off four minutes before half-time.

Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

Sutton has praised Motherwell for their gutsy performance, but observes that Celtic have been below par this season under Brendan Rodgers.

Scott Bain produced a couple of good saves to deny Curtis Main, but the game changed completely after Kipre was sent off.

Celtic dominated the possession using the extra man advantage and came close to scoring when Patrick Roberts shot off the crossbar.

The Bhoys remain unbeaten at Fir Park and the draw was enough to extend their lead over Rangers at the top of the table to 10 points.

Celtic fans responded to Sutton’s tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

