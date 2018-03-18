Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s draw vs Motherwell on Twitter

Scottish champions Celtic were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park on Sunday.
It was a gutsy performance from the home side who played the entire second half with 10 men after Cedric Kipre was sent off four minutes before half-time.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
Sutton has praised Motherwell for their gutsy performance, but observes that Celtic have been below par this season under Brendan Rodgers.
.@btsportfootball Gutsy performance from Motherwell not lucky…. Celtic not anywhere near the level of last season ⚽ Your thoughts??
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 18, 2018
Scott Bain produced a couple of good saves to deny Curtis Main, but the game changed completely after Kipre was sent off.
Celtic dominated the possession using the extra man advantage and came close to scoring when Patrick Roberts shot off the crossbar.
The Bhoys remain unbeaten at Fir Park and the draw was enough to extend their lead over Rangers at the top of the table to 10 points.
Celtic fans responded to Sutton’s tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Sinclair buries that chance last season. He’s emblematic of the whole team. Absolute shadow of last season.
— Paul (@Migano2000) March 18, 2018
Sinclair is a one trick pony and Rodgers needs to give Musonda more of a chance!!
— Jed Marr🍀 (@jedmarr8892) March 18, 2018
10 points clear & a game in hand! Played more games than every scottish team in the league and the treble is still on! Enough said
— ScottishBhoy (@Dec95Menzies) March 18, 2018
Thoughts are why did we make such a big deal of Musonda singing and he never plays? Apeasing fans? Fair play to motherwell, harsh sending off, fair result based on what was on offer.
— Kolo Hampsay (@kev14cfc) March 18, 2018
Ultimately, Rodgers is in the driving seat and he’s riding on the coattails of last year’s success. No imagination in the 2nd half. After Motherwell flooded their own box with bodies we should not have been trying to run the ball in. We have players capable of long range strikes
— Jessica Barrie (@JessieBarrie) March 18, 2018
Tierney was missed. McGregor is not good enough. The defence still gives me palpitations. After their red, Motherwell defended as well as Celtic did last week. Not a terrible performance, but not particularly great, either.
— Lainey__D (@Lainey__D) March 18, 2018
Terrible performance Armstrong and Sinclair done nothing when they came, don’t understand why Musonda doesn’t get a run
— Sean Berry (@berrier7) March 18, 2018