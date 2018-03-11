Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Rangers on Twitter

Celtic twice came from behind to beat Glasgow Rangers 3-2 in a thrilling Old Firm derby clash at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers’s side stretched their Premiership lead to nine points and took a massive step towards a seventh successive league title.
Former Celtic striker and club hero Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
.@btsportfootball Great game👏👏Not much cheering in the Rangers dressing room today…. Couldn’t beat 10 men is the bottom line..⚽Well done Scott Bain👏👏
The Gers who came into this game with loads of confidence, took the early lead from Josh Windass inside the first three minutes.
Celtic responded quickly and levelled the score in the 11th minute through a superb strike from Tom Rogic.
Daniel Candeias fired the hosts back in front in the 26th minute, but right at the stroke of half time the Bhoys responded with a fine finish from Moussa Dembele.
Celtic went down to 10-men after Jozo Simunovic was sent off for an elbow before Odsonne Edouard netted the winner.
There was still time for some late drama as Alfredo Morelos missed from two yards out with the striker hitting the post two minutes from time.