Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Motherwell on Twitter

Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Bhoys won the Scottish Cup on Saturday.
With this win, the Hoops became the first Scottish side to win successive domestic trebles after beating Motherwell 2-0 in the Scottish Cup final.
Sutton was following the game, and he tweeted this after the final whistle:
.@btsportfootball Invincibles to History makers 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Outstanding achievement from Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic team👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 19, 2018
Brendan Rodgers’ side took an early lead through Callum McGregor’s stunning half-volley strike at Hampden Park in the 11th minute.
Olivier Ntcham scored after a further 10 minutes to double Celtic’s advantage in the first half.
Motherwell responded strongly after the break. Curtis Main was denied by Craig Gordon and Gael Bigirimana’s free-kick hit the crossbar.
This is an incredible achievement from Brendan Rodgers’ side who won the domestic treble in consecutive seasons. It also enhanced their reputation as the most successful club in the Scottish Cup with their 38th title.
Celtic had 61% possession during the game, and registered 16 shots of which six were on target, according to BBC Sport.