Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter to reports of Southampton interest in Celtic’s Tom Rogic

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton has suggested on social networking site Twitter that Tom Rogic moving to Southampton will be a step down in his career.
The Daily Record reported today that Premier League relegation candidates Southampton are keen to sign Rogic in the summer transfer window, although any potential move will hinge upon whether they can retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.
Despite being on the sidelines for four months this season, Rogic has impressed heavily. The 25-year-old has earned the reputation of being a big-match player and performed brilliantly against Glasgow Rangers last Sunday.
Rogic has enjoyed a fantastic campaign this season – scoring eight goals and further laying off another eight assists – and therefore is bound to attract interest from other clubs. He has only a year remaining on a contract that is worth £15,000 a week, according to the Daily Star.
Tom Rogic from Celtic to the Championship if Saints go down??? It isn’t go to happen..why on earth would he downgrade?? https://t.co/YK2tESmPUx
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has praised Rogic as a brilliant footballer and a massive talent, and has said that he wants him to stay at the club. Rogic is a key player for Celtic, and he should only consider a move to the Premier League if any top ten club approaches him in the summer.