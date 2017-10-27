Chris Sutton: Pedro Caixinha was Rangers’ most embarrassing manager ever

Rangers sacked their manager Pedro Caixinha yesterday after a poor start to the season.
The Portuguese failed to deliver the results despite spending heavily during the summer transfer window.
Caixinha’s men are currently fourth in the league table, eight points behind bitter rivals Celtic after just ten games.
The Scottish outfit are now looking for a replacement and the former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes that the Rangers board had absolutely no choice and that Caixinha’s sacking was inevitable.
Sutton claimed that Caixinha is probably the most embarrassing manager in the history of Rangers football club. The former Celtic player also believes that Caixinha is responsible for his own downfall.
The Portuguese manager had a fall out with his own players. Sutton adds that his silly comments during the press conferences never really helped.
The class clown. The walking talking contradiction. He had to go. Rangers’ board had absolutely no choice. He’s probably the most embarrassing manager in the history of Rangers Football Club. But Pedro didn’t help himself, all the stupid little phrases. From we’re the best team in Scotland – that was shocking – to last week when he said the only two results are win or win and they end up losing. You can’t fall out with your own players but Pedro made the same mistake as Paul Le Guen and Barry Ferguson with Kenny Miller who has a great Rangers player for years and it looked like he well out with Lee Wallace as well, there was a rift in the camp.
It will be interesting to see who takes over at Rangers now. According to the bookies, Derek McInnes is the odds-on favourite to take over.