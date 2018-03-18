Chris Sutton not impressed with Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata

Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has criticised Dedryck Boyata in his column for the Daily Record.
The 27-year-old joined the Bhoys from Manchester City in 2015 and has been one of Brendan Rodgers’s trusted player at the back.
However, his performances in big games this season have been received with strong criticism and Sutton says he should have matured as a player by now.
Boyata was arguably one of the worst performers for Celtic in their recent 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox, and Sutton has described his performance as “delusional”.
The football pundit adds that instead of playing safe and getting used to the electrifying condition at Ibrox, Boyata just did the opposite.
Sutton notes that he is Rodgers’ go-to guy, but the player should take responsibility now as he hopes to represent Belgium at the World Cup.
“Nearly a week on and I still don’t know what he was doing against Rangers. It wasn’t just a poor display – it was delusional,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“Boyata did the complete opposite but the shocking thing was that it wasn’t entirely surprising, because he’s got it in him at any time.
“Everyone makes mistakes but he should be maturing as a player. He’s not a kid any more, he’s 26-years-old and has hopes to go to the World Cup with Belgium. I just hope Roberto Martinez was busy last weekend.”
Indeed, bolstering the central defence should be one of Rodgers’s top priority in the summer. Boyata has a contract with the Hoops till 2019, and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal to continue his stay at Parkhead.