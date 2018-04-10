Chris Sutton names three Celtic players and one Rangers star in TOTW

Glasgow Rangers had one player included in the Team of the Week following the Ibrox side’s 4-0 win against Dundee, while Celtic had three representatives.
Chris Sutton has named three Celtic players in his Team of the Week, while one player from Rangers finds place after the Gers earned a comfortable victory last weekend to jump into the second position in the Scottish Premiership.
Graeme Murty’s side returned to winning ways after three frustrating results, and the victory will give them a huge moral boost ahead of their crucial Scottish Cup tie with Celtic at Hampden Park on Saturday.
Veteran striker Kenny Miller scored the opener at the Ibrox in the 39th minute to give Rangers a 1-0 lead at the break. In the second half, Alfredo Morelos, Jamie Murphy and Daniel Candeias all scored for The Light Blues, with the latter finding his way into Sutton’s Team of the Week.
Celtic had to work hard against 10-men Hamilton to secure a 2-1 victory, which saw them extending their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.
Patrick Roberts making his first start after a long injury lay-off made a bright impact and brilliantly set up for Callum McGregor to score Celtic’s first goal within just three minutes. After the match, Sutton suggested to BT Sport that Roberts should get the nod ahead of Scott Sinclair for the Hoops’ Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Rangers this weekend.
Leigh Griffiths came off the bench in the second half and straightaway got into the act after heading home from a fantastic cross by Sinclair. Sutton has included the Scottish striker, plus McGregor and Roberts in his Team of the Week.
Here is Sutton’s lineup in full…
.@btsportfootball Wow! What a team.. You can’t argue against that… pic.twitter.com/fzRv1DdqDO
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 9, 2018