Chris Sutton and John Hartson react to Celtic win on Twitter

25 February, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic restored their nine point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after beating Aberdeen 2-0 on Sunday.

The Bhoys needed to respond strongly after their shock Europa League exit in the midweek, and Rangers winning against Hearts on Saturday.

However, like always Celtic have found a way to return strongly in domestic competitions and and were brilliant throughout the game.

Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He was impressed with how the Bhoys responded after the midweek defeat.

Another former Celtic player John Hartson also expressed his reaction on Twitter after the win. He tweeted:

Both the sides created good opportunities but it was Celtic who took the lead from Moussa Dembele in the 37th minute.

Celtic went down to 10-men after Mikael Lustig was sent off for a second yellow card 15 minutes from time, but Kieran Tierney scored in the 84th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

