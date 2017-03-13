Chris Kamara: Michail Antonio has been West Ham’s player of the season

Michail Antonio has been one of the top performers for West Ham this season. His gradual transformation from being a decent defender to becoming a top class attacking player has been simply remarkable.
The 26-year-old usually played as a right-back and in midfield, but he has taken his game to a new level when used as a forward.
The change has worked like a miracle. He has not only looked like a completely different player, but also has scored nine goals this season. No West Ham player has scored more.
According to Sky Sports pundit, Chris Kamara, Antonio is definitely West Ham’s player of the season so far. He said, in a recent TV show:
“Michail Antonio is definitely West Ham’s player of the season so far. If it goes through the legs of Simon Francis, it goes in the goal.”
Bournemouth midfielder, Andrew Surman, appearing on the show has also heaved praise on the West Ham forward. He added:
“He’s been on fire this season. He’s been their biggest threat. When he plays down the middle he causes a lot of problems – and a good celebration dance at the end as well.”
Antonio joined the Hammers in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £7m on a four-year deal. He scored eight league goals last season, but this campaign has been his best by far.
It remains to be seen how long West Ham manage to hold on to their star player. During the January transfer window, it was reported that Premier League giants, Chelsea, were showing a keen interest in signing him.
The Blues didn’t step up with an offer in January, but there is every possibility they could make a concrete move for Antonio in the summer.