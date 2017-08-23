Chris Hughton delighted as Brighton’s attacking options improve

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton will be a happy man going into the Watford game on Saturday as the club’s attacking options improve markedly.
Glen Murray, who missed Brighton’s 1-0 win over Barnet in the English League Cup on Tuesday due to an ankle knock, is set to return to the first team. Anthony Knockeart is tipped to make his first start in the Premier League this season. Hughton is also optimistic that club record signing Jose Izquierdo could make his debut this weekend.
Brighton have agreed terms with FC Zurich’s 21-year-old Ghana forward Rafael Dwamena, with an announcement imminent subject to a medical.
“He is another centre forward and you need options, because of injuries and the need to change things,” said Hughton when asked about Dwamena.
“He is a young talent, a good all-round playerwho’s prepared to run behind, a left footer, so a good all round centre forward, and a good one not only to give us something now but to develop as well.”
Knockeart played one half in the win against Barnet, courtesy of a goal from 19-year-old James Tilley.
“I am really delighted for James, coming on and getting the goal,” added Hughton. “It’s certainly good for the club and the supporters as well. He is a lad that has come through the ranks here, and it is all about development.
“There were a few scary moments down his flank in the last period, and that’s the other side of the game. He has got wonderful ability and to reach the top levels that you want to, you’ve got to have the mixture in your game.”
Hughton will be hoping his plethora of forward options will bear fruit in their game against Watford at Vicarage Road.