Chris Davies provides important transfer update for Celtic fans

Celtic’s assistant manager Chris Davies has provides an interesting transfer update and the fans are not very happy about it.
Speaking to the club media ahead of the game against Patrick Thistle, Davies revealed that the Scottish champions are unlikely to be very busy during next month’s transfer window.
Davies said: “I don’t envisage January being particularly busy for us. We’ll recruit where needed and some players may move on as the squad evolves. We have a strong squad with good players but we’re always looking to improve.”
The fans were clearly expecting the club to strengthen in January and Davies’ underwhelming transfer claim has forced them to share their concerns on social media.
The Celtic fans urged the club to sign some players when the transfer window opens in January.
Chris Davies has disappointed Celtic fans by suggesting that manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t going to be overly busy in January on the transfer front.
Celtic were humiliated 4-0 by Hearts recently and the defeat ended their 69-match unbeaten run under Brendan Rodgers. It is evident that the Scottish champions need to add to their squad.
Furthermore, they will be playing in the Europa League as well and the fans will be expecting them to do well in that competition. The current squad is simply not good enough to make their mark in Europe.
Here is how the fans reacted to Davies’ quotes on Twitter
2 CHs are a minimum requirement and please no more prospects we have enough HH
— Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) December 19, 2017
No one is asking for 6 players of that quality though. We need a new keeper and two solid cb, 3 players at around 2-3 million shouldn’t be out of our range. Specially if we are going to ship a cb out to make space for 2 more. Then rest of squad is replace if some leave.
— Anthony (@Anthony_McGinty) December 19, 2017
2 centre backs and a goalkeeper please
— Owen mc (@OfficialOwenMc) December 19, 2017
We need better 1st team players than we already have in order for us to progress, fans were told we would get better players last 2 windows and you havnt
— Blackpool shamrock (@Blackpool_CSC) December 20, 2017
if we want to be prepared for Europe next season we’ll have to be. Lustig, Gamboa, maybe Erick on WC duty.
— Beach Bhoy (@BeachBhoy67) December 19, 2017
This is a worrying assessment 🤔
— FM77 (@Flymusic77) December 19, 2017
Not music to my ears and I’d hope a keeper comes under “where needed”, whilst also looking at other defenders.
— Leooooo (@zlGshock) December 19, 2017