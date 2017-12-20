Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Davies provides important transfer update for Celtic fans

20 December, 2017 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic’s assistant manager Chris Davies has provides an interesting transfer update and the fans are not very happy about it.

Speaking to the club media ahead of the game against Patrick Thistle, Davies revealed that the Scottish champions are unlikely to be very busy during next month’s transfer window.

Davies said: “I don’t envisage January being particularly busy for us. We’ll recruit where needed and some players may move on as the squad evolves. We have a strong squad with good players but we’re always looking to improve.”

The fans were clearly expecting the club to strengthen in January and Davies’ underwhelming transfer claim has forced them to share their concerns on social media.

The Celtic fans urged the club to sign some players when the transfer window opens in January.

Celtic were humiliated 4-0 by Hearts recently and the defeat ended their 69-match unbeaten run under Brendan Rodgers. It is evident that the Scottish champions need to add to their squad.

Furthermore, they will be playing in the Europa League as well and the fans will be expecting them to do well in that competition. The current squad is simply not good enough to make their mark in Europe.

Here is how the fans reacted to Davies’ quotes on Twitter

 

 

 

