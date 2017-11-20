Chris Coleman lining up January moves for Liverpool duo

New Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is already preparing his January transfer plans and it seems that the former Wales boss is lining up loan moves for Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn.
The Black Cats are in desperate need of new signings and the likes of Ward and Woodburn would be terrific additions for them. Both players have impressed during their first team cameos and they have the talent to become leading stars in the Championship.
Jason Steele and Robbin Ruiter have been atrocious for Sunderland under Grayson and Coleman is keen on bringing in a good shot stopper first.
Ward was excellent for Huddersfield last season and he might be keen on a January move as well. He has hardly played at Liverpool and the chance to play week in week out will be tempting for him.
Similarly, Woodburn will improve Sunderland going forward. The Welsh midfielder is one of the best players to come out of the Liverpool academy in the recent years and Coleman will do well to secure his services.
Liverpool have enough depth in these positions and therefore the chance to loan Woodburn and Ward could be attractive for them.
Coleman revealed that Sunderland do not have a huge transfer kitty and therefore the club will have to hunt for bargains.
The January transfer window, we will have to generate some cash ourselves. We have got what we’ve got. I haven’t been promised any huge transfer kitty where we can just go and splash cash. I knew that before I walked in the door. I know the players we have here. We can improve the players we have here. Obviously, we need to reshuffle the squad clearly but I’m not going into the January transfer window with millions of pounds to spend. There could be some to invest but I’ve just walked through the door so I’ve got to get my feet under the table, have a good look before I can go back to the chairman and say we need here, we need this and that. Before I have that conversation with him, I have to have a good look.