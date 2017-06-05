Chelsea’s Eden Hazard says he will consider move to Real Madrid

Chelsea star attacker Eden Hazard has cast doubt over his future by claiming that he would consider a switch to Real Madrid this summer.
Hazard has three more years left on his current £200,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge but the 26-year-old has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid, who became the first ever team in history to defend the Champions League trophy following an incredible 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday in Cardiff.
Hazard said: “Of course I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly I do not know what will happen.
“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League”
“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met the board yet to discuss a new deal. I want to think about football as little as possible.”
The Belgian International was instrumental in Chelsea’s title winning run, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in 36 league appearances.
Hazard has regularly been linked with a move to the Spanish capital but Real Madrid will have to fork out in excess of the €100 million Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba to lure the prolific attacker this summer.
Meanwhile,The Belgian Football Association confirmed that Hazard has fractured his ankle while training on international duty in Tubize on Sunday and is likely to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.