Chelsea willing to offer Romelu Lukaku in excess of £150,000 per week

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for a while now.
The Belgian striker has been sensational since leaving the Blues on loan and then permanently.
Antonio Conte wants to bring Lukaku back to Stamford bridge this summer and Lukaku is keen on a return as well.
The player is a target for Manchester United as well and Jose Mourinho’s side are ready to pay the striker more than Chelsea.
According to Evening standard, Chelsea are looking to pay him in excess of £150,000 per week but Manchester United are ready to offer £200,000 per week.
Both clubs are in need of a top class forward and Lukaku would be a massive coup for them.
The report adds that Everton value the Belgian at £100m. However, Chelsea are confident of signing the striker for £80m.
Lukaku is expected to replace Diego Costa this summer. The Spanish international has been told by Conte that he is no longer a part of the Italian’s plans at Chelsea next season.
Chelsea have been linked with Alvaro Morata as well and it will be interesting to see who the Premier league champions end up with.