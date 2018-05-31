Chelsea will agree deal for Courtois ‘whose future is shrouded in doubt’

According to Sky in Italy, Chelsea will agree a deal for Thibaut Courtois to leave this summer, as the 26-year-old’s ‘future is shrouded in doubt’.
The Belgian goalkeeper has 12 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has yet to sign an extension, forcing the Blues to end negotiations and consider cashing in now to not lose him for free in 2019.
Courtois joined Chelsea from KRC Genk in 2011 and has gone on to make 154 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, keeping 58 clean sheets.
He’s won two Premier League titles (2014/15 and 2016/17), one FA Cup (2017/18) and one League Cup (2014/15) for Chelsea after returning from his three-year loan spell at Atletico Madrid.
The 26-year-old has a decent last season with the Londoners, keeping 15 clean sheets in 35 Premier League appearances, but his FA Cup final outing on May 19 could be his last. He shut out Manchester United at Wembley to win his fourth trophy for Chelsea but looks on the move in the coming weeks.
Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the goalkeeper’s signature this season, while Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring his progress too. Chelsea will have to find a replacement for Courtois if they do indeed sell him and it appears a battle could commence for AS Roma’s Alisson.
Stats from Transfermarkt.