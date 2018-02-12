Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host West Bromwich Albion on Monday aiming to bounce back from two disappointing performances.
The Blues crashed 3-0 at at home to Bournemouth and followed up with a 4-1 humbling at Watford to crank up the pressure on manager Antonio Conte.
Chelsea’s top four hopes were boosted this weekend by defeats for Arsenal and Manchester United and a win tonight would leave just four points separating second and fifth place.
Eden Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion back in November and Conte will be hoping for a similar performance at Stamford Bridge.
The Baggies are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, seven points adrift of 17th placed Huddersfield Town.
Chelsea are priced at 1/3 to win the game, with West Brom on offer at 10/1. The draw is available at 3/1.
Comfirmed starting line-ups:
Team to face WBA: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.
Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Ampadu, Emerson, Drinkwater, Willian, Morata. #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/LCu4nxduoI
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2018
Starting XI: Foster; Gibbs, Evans (c), Hegazi, Dawson; Brunt, Barry, Krychowiak, Phillips; Sturridge, Rondon.
Subs: Myhill, Nyom, Yacob, McClean, Burke, Rodriguez, McAuley.#CHEWBA #COYB #WBA
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 12, 2018