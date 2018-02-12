Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion confirmed starting line-ups

12 February, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, West Brom

Chelsea host West Bromwich Albion on Monday aiming to bounce back from two disappointing performances.

The Blues crashed 3-0 at at home to Bournemouth and followed up with a 4-1 humbling at Watford to crank up the pressure on manager Antonio Conte.

Chelsea’s top four hopes were boosted this weekend by defeats for Arsenal and Manchester United and a win tonight would leave just four points separating second and fifth place.

Eden Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion back in November and Conte will be hoping for a similar performance at Stamford Bridge.

The Baggies are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, seven points adrift of 17th placed Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea are priced at 1/3 to win the game, with West Brom on offer at 10/1. The draw is available at 3/1.

Comfirmed starting line-ups:

