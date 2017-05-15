Chelsea vs Watford Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Watford
English Premier League 2016/17
15th May, 20:00 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Watford live on Sky Sports 1
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Watford in the Premier League this week and the Blues will be looking to pick up a convincing win in their final home game of the season.
Antonio Conte’s men have already won the title and have nothing else to play for. Chelsea have been outstanding at home this season and have won 13 of their last 14 home league games.
Chelsea have no injury issues for their final home game of the season.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Watford Team News & Preview
Watford have survived relegation and the away side are unlikely to be motivated for this game.
Furthermore, the Hornet’s have been quite poor on their travels. They have lost their last six away games and have failed to score in that run.
Pereyra, Zarate and Kaboul are ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Predicted Watford Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Kabasele; Janmaat, Capoue, Behrami, Cleverley, Holebas; Deeney, Niang
Chelsea vs Watford Key Stats
Chelsea have won 13 of their last 14 home matches in the Premier League.
Watford have lost their last 6 away matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea are undefeated in their last 11 matches against Watford in all competitions.
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Watford Betting Tips
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 home matches against Watford in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in 7 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to win both halves.
Watford have failed to score in their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on Chelsea to keep a clean sheet.
Chelsea vs Watford Prediction
Watford have nothing to fight for and this should be a comfortable outing for the home side. Chelsea will look to end their season on a high and the fans will be expecting a top draw performance in their final home game of the season.
Chelsea 3-0 Watford