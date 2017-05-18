Chelsea vs Sunderland Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Sunderland
English Premier League 2016/17
21st May, 15:00 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Sunderland live on NBC Sports
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Sunderland in their final Premier League game of the season this weekend.
The Blues have already won the competition and will be looking to bow out in style. Sunderland have been atrocious on the road this season and Conte’s men will be looking to thrash them here.
The home side have no injury worries ahead of Sunday’s match.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Sunderland Team News & Preview
Sunderland are already relegated and they have no motivation to perform here.
Their away form has been dreadful and Chelsea will be a massive challenge for them. Sunderland have failed to score in seven of their last nine Premier League away games and are likely to be on the receiving end of another thrashing here.
McNair, Watmore and Kirchhoff are ruled out for the away side.
Predicted Sunderland Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Pickford; Jones, Kone, O’Shea, Oviedo; Borini, Gibson, Ndong, Cattermole, Larsson; Defoe
Chelsea vs Sunderland Key Stats
Chelsea have won 14 of their last 15 home matches in the Premier League.
Sunderland have failed to score in 11 of their last 13 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Sunderland Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Chelsea’s last 7 home games in the Premier League.
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in 8 of their last 10 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to win both halves.
Chelsea vs Sunderland Prediction
This should be a routine win for the home side.
Chelsea have been outstanding this season and will punish Sunderland for their complacencies on Sunday. A comfortable home win is almost certain here.
Chelsea 3-0 Sunderland